HokieHaven - Georgia ATH Christian Charles talks top five

As the coronavirus started to spread through the state of Georgia in March, the recruitment of Christian Charles took off.

The 6-foot-1, 185 pound athlete out of Gainesville (Ga.) Chestatee has reeled in more than 20 offers, and without being able to visit any schools in the spring or summer, his top five was formed based on connections with coaches over the phone and video chats.

"It really came down to the communication," said Charles. "I had a lot of virtual visits, I have spent time on the phone with a lot of coaches and the communication with these schools has been constant.

"In no order, my top five schools are Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas State, Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt.

"I have built relationships with coaches on each staff and I really do not see things changing as of now. I am still open to new schools coming in and all that, but I am very comfortable with these five schools."

Charles has done his research on different schools, he has seen videos and photos of schools in Jonesboro, Norman, Knoxville, Nashville and Blacksburg, so that, along with what he has taken away from countless calls with coaches on each staff has helped him get to this point.

He knows commitment is next.

With the ban on visits going at least through the end of August, Charles is not sure when, or if he will be able to step foot on campus of any of his favorites before he make that decision.

Taking visits is something he would like to do, but it is not a must for him to take that next step.

"When I commit to a school, it will definitely be a gut feeling for me," said Charles. "I am big on that type of thing. If I feel that before I am able to visit schools, then I could go ahead and commit. If my gut tells me I am ready, then I will commit and I don't see myself changing my mind from that.

"Getting out and checking different schools out would be great, and the quarantine and virus has messed that part of for me, but I will be committing whenever I have that feeling."

The Hokies are recruiting Charles as a quarterback, but the other four schools like him as a defensive back.