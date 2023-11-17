However, the Hokies' electric number of points scored was not the only bit of history made on Thursday night. Senior point guard Georgia Amoore put up 16 assists, breaking the previous record for assists in a single game by a Hokie which was 13.

The Hokies dominated the Houston Christian Huskies for a 105-36 win. With 105 points, the Hokies tied the Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball record for the most points at home. The 2023-24 Hokies squad is currently tied with the 2019-2020 team who earned 105 points over Saint Francis on November 5, 2019, the 2004-2005 team who scored 105 against Southern Miss on December 28, 2004, and the 1983-1984 squad who beat Cincinnati 105-93 on February 10, 1984.

Thursday marked the first matchup between the Huskies and Hokies, and the first time since 2019 the Huskies had played a top-10 opponent. The Huskies were a stark contrast to the opponent the Hokies faced last, in the Iowa Hawkeyes and it showed.

Rose Micheaux was the first on the board with a layup in the paint 30 seconds into the first quarter followed by a basket from Amoore, Cayla King, and Micheaux again.

The Huskies were contesting well with the Hokies, keeping the score very close at 16-10 and matching Virginia Tech for three point field goal percentage. However, after a timeout at 4:32, the Hokies really started to heat things up. A three-pointer from Carleigh Wenzel at 0:31 solidified a 30-16 lead for the Hokies at the end of the first.

The Hokies were electric in the second quarter scoring 31 points and keeping the Huskies nearly scoreless the entire quarter. At 2:06 Elizabeth Matadi and Eryn Maguire were able to breathe some life back into the Huskies game and get them back on the board. The second quarter ended 61-23.

The Hokies continued to dominate throughout the second half, and led for a total of 39:24. Virginia Tech made 83.3 percent of their shots including 66.7% of their three-point field goals in the third quarter compared to Houston Christians 13.3% of field goals.

Sharing the wealth appeared to be the name of the game for Amoore. The senior guard focused on opening the floor for her teammates as she closed in on the 13-assist record. Amoore’s teammates Wenzel, Carys Baker, Matilda Ekh, and Elizabeth Kitley each had multiple three-pointers and field goals. Kitley led the Hokies in points with 23 total, but freshman Clara Strack followed closely behind with a career-high of 19 points.