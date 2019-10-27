Gary Smith sets finalists and decision date
Will Virginia Tech get good recruiting news next week? Shelbyville (Tenn.) Central 2020 defensive tackle Gary Smith is ready to announce.
The 6-2, 295-pound three-star will pick between Virginia Tech and Duke Sunday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m.
November 3rd @ 3pm spread the word 🖤 pic.twitter.com/MnPaBCzMKh— Gary Smith III (@_iamGS3_) October 28, 2019
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news