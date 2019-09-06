Garbutt awaits results of shoulder MRI
Virginia Tech defensive end TyJuan Garbutt played only six snaps against Boston College Saturday. He was knocked out by a blindside block on the Eagles' first offensive drive.
"I’m anxious to see that block because that’s kind of what the new rules are all about right there – a blindside block," said Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster in the immediate aftermath of the game. "Obviously, he’s one of our best football players. He had a big time camp and is a big time pass rusher, and all of the sudden, he’s out of the game right after the first series."
After a chance to review the play, Foster said Tuesday that his worst suspicions about the legality of the play were confirmed - but that he was hopeful Garbutt would be available for Saturday's game against Old Dominion.
“I’m hoping so; hopefully TyJuan will get to come on back," he said at his mid-week media availability. "We saw [the play that injured him]. We saw it and turned it in [to the league office]. It is what it is.”
Garbutt was due to have the shoulder injury that resulted from the play examined by orthopedists (and radiologists) yesterday afternoon:
Garbutt, a starter at DE, will get a CT scan on his collarbone in about two hours today. #Hokies host Old Dominion Saturday at noon.— Taft Coghill Jr. (@tcoghilljr) September 5, 2019
Hokie Haven medical sources indicate that X-ray and MRI are indicated prior to a CT.
While the results of that test won't likely be revealed publicly before tomorrow's contest - if at all - his availability against the Monarchs will hint at the official diagnosis. If he doesn't play, a postgame or Monday update on a potential timeline for his return will come from the program.
Garbutt's absence was felt last weekend: the Hokies sacked Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown just once, and a consistent inability to generate pressure on the passer made life much easier for the redshirt junior. Though he completed just 57.7% of his passes, he averaged over 10 yards per attempt, including touchdown strikes of 33 and 17 yards.
Garbutt started the final five games of the 2018 season after dismissals and injuries thinned out the Hokies' depth at his position. While he's still seeking his first sack at the collegiate level, his burst off the edge is something the Hokies couldn't replicate Saturday afternoon in his absence.