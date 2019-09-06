Virginia Tech defensive end TyJuan Garbutt played only six snaps against Boston College Saturday. He was knocked out by a blindside block on the Eagles' first offensive drive.

"I’m anxious to see that block because that’s kind of what the new rules are all about right there – a blindside block," said Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster in the immediate aftermath of the game. "Obviously, he’s one of our best football players. He had a big time camp and is a big time pass rusher, and all of the sudden, he’s out of the game right after the first series."

After a chance to review the play, Foster said Tuesday that his worst suspicions about the legality of the play were confirmed - but that he was hopeful Garbutt would be available for Saturday's game against Old Dominion.

“I’m hoping so; hopefully TyJuan will get to come on back," he said at his mid-week media availability. "We saw [the play that injured him]. We saw it and turned it in [to the league office]. It is what it is.”

Garbutt was due to have the shoulder injury that resulted from the play examined by orthopedists (and radiologists) yesterday afternoon: