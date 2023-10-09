Game stats: VT falls in Florida
What do the Virginia Tech Hokies football stats look like after the sixth game of the year? Take a look.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Stats against Pitt
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|
Kyron Drones
|
14
|
27
|
104
|
0
|
0
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|
Kyron Drones
|
14
|
80
|
0
|
Malachi Thomas
|
10
|
58
|
0
|
Bryce Duke
|
2
|
39
|
0
|
Bhayshul Tuten
|
8
|
29
|
1
|
Chance Black
|
1
|
3
|
0
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|
Jaylin Lane
|
6
|
51
|
0
|
Bhayshul Tuten
|
4
|
25
|
0
|
Malachi Thomas
|
2
|
23
|
0
|
Dae'Quan Wright
|
2
|
5
|
0
|Player
|Tack
|TFL
|Sack
|
Jalen Stroman
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
Alan Tisdale
|
7
|
1.0
|
0
|
Keli Lawson
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
Norell Pollard
|
5
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
Mansoor Delane
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
Dorian Strong
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
Cole Nelson
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
Keyshawn Burgos
|
3
|
1.0
|
0
|
Nasir Peoples
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Derrick Canteen
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Keonta Jenkins
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Mose Phillips
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Caleb Woodson
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
CJ McCray
|
1
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
Mario Kendricks
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Dante Lovett
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Jayden McDonald
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Peter Moore
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Pheldarius Payne
|
1
|
0
|
0
|Player
|PBU
|QB Hurry
|
Keli Lawson
|
2
|
1
|
Derrick Canteen
|
1
|
0
|Player
|FG (yds)
|FGA (yds miss)
|Punts
|Yds
|
John Love
|
1 (29)
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Peter Moore
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
251
|Player
|PR
|PRYds
|KR
|KRYds
|TD
|
Tucker Holloway
|
1
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Da'Wain Lofton
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
156
|
1
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---