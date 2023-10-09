News More News
Game stats: VT falls in Florida

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

What do the Virginia Tech Hokies football stats look like after the sixth game of the year? Take a look.

Stats against Pitt

Passing
Player Comp Att Yds TD Int

Kyron Drones

14

27

104

0

0
Rushing
Player Att Yds TD

Kyron Drones

14

80

0

Malachi Thomas

10

58

0

Bryce Duke

2

39

0

Bhayshul Tuten

8

29

1

Chance Black

1

3

0
Receiving
Player Rec Yds TD

Jaylin Lane

6

51

0

Bhayshul Tuten

4

25

0

Malachi Thomas

2

23

0

Dae'Quan Wright

2

5

0
Tackling
Player Tack TFL Sack

Jalen Stroman

10

0

0

Alan Tisdale

7

1.0

0

Keli Lawson

6

0

0

Norell Pollard

5

1.0

1.0

Mansoor Delane

5

0

0

Dorian Strong

5

0

0

Cole Nelson

4

0

0

Keyshawn Burgos

3

1.0

0

Nasir Peoples

3

0

0

Derrick Canteen

2

0

0

Keonta Jenkins

2

0

0

Mose Phillips

2

0

0

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

2

0

0

Caleb Woodson

2

0

0

CJ McCray

1

1.0

1.0

Mario Kendricks

1

0

0

Dante Lovett

1

0

0

Jayden McDonald

1

0

0

Peter Moore

1

0

0

Pheldarius Payne

1

0

0
Misc Defense
Player PBU QB Hurry

Keli Lawson

2

1

Derrick Canteen

1

0
Kicking/Punting
Player FG (yds) FGA (yds miss) Punts Yds

John Love

1 (29)

1

0

0

Peter Moore

0

0

6

251
Returns
Player PR PRYds KR KRYds TD

Tucker Holloway

1

8

0

0

0

Da'Wain Lofton

0

0

4

156

1

----

