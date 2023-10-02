Game stats: Hokies beat Pitt
What do the Virginia Tech Hokies football stats look like after the fifth game of the year? Take a look.
Stats against Pitt
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|
Kyron Drones
|
19
|
12
|
228
|
3
|
0
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|
Bhayshul Tuten
|
24
|
109
|
0
|
Kyron Drones
|
21
|
41
|
2
|
Malachi Thomas
|
10
|
38
|
0
|
Jaylin Lane
|
2
|
9
|
0
|
Xavion Turner-Bradshaw
|
1
|
-1
|
0
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|
Da'Quan Felton
|
4
|
81
|
1
|
Bhayshul Tuten
|
4
|
37
|
1
|
Jaylin Lane
|
2
|
64
|
1
|
Dae'Quan Wright
|
1
|
30
|
0
|
Stephen Gosnell
|
1
|
16
|
0
|Player
|Tack
|TFL
|Sack
|
Alan Tisdale
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
Keli Lawson
|
7
|
1.0
|
0
|
Derrick Canteen
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
CJ McCray
|
3
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
Pheldarius Payne
|
2
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|
2
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
Keyshawn Burgos
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Braylon Johnson
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Mose Phillips
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Mansoor Delane
|
1
|
1.0
|
0
|
Keonta Jenkins
|
1
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
Cole Nelson
|
1
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
Josh Fuga
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Jayden McDonald
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Norell Pollard
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Jalen Stroman
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Dorian Strong
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Caleb Woodson
|
1
|
0
|
0
|Player
|PBU
|QB Hurry
|FF
|FR
|
Dorian Strong
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Alan Tisdale
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
Keonta Jenkins
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Pheldarius Payne
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|Player
|FG (yds)
|FGA (yds miss)
|Punts
|Yds
|
John Love
|
1 (32)
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Peter Moore
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
202
|Player
|PR
|PRYds
|KR
|KRYds
|
Tucker Holloway
|
2
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
Da'Wain Lofton
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
18
----
---