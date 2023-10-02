News More News
Game stats: Hokies beat Pitt

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

What do the Virginia Tech Hokies football stats look like after the fifth game of the year? Take a look.

Stats against Pitt

Passing
Player Comp Att Yds TD Int

Kyron Drones

19

12

228

3

0
Rushing
Player Att Yds TD

Bhayshul Tuten

24

109

0

Kyron Drones

21

41

2

Malachi Thomas

10

38

0

Jaylin Lane

2

9

0

Xavion Turner-Bradshaw

1

-1

0
Receiving
Player Rec Yds TD

Da'Quan Felton

4

81

1

Bhayshul Tuten

4

37

1

Jaylin Lane

2

64

1

Dae'Quan Wright

1

30

0

Stephen Gosnell

1

16

0
Tackling
Player Tack TFL Sack

Alan Tisdale

8

0

0

Keli Lawson

7

1.0

0

Derrick Canteen

4

0

0

CJ McCray

3

0.5

0.5

Pheldarius Payne

2

1.5

1.5

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

2

1.0

1.0

Keyshawn Burgos

2

0

0

Braylon Johnson

2

0

0

Mose Phillips

2

0

0

Mansoor Delane

1

1.0

0

Keonta Jenkins

1

0.5

0.5

Cole Nelson

1

0.5

0.5

Josh Fuga

1

0

0

Jayden McDonald

1

0

0

Norell Pollard

1

0

0

Jalen Stroman

1

0

0

Dorian Strong

1

0

0

Caleb Woodson

1

0

0
Misc Defense
Player PBU QB Hurry FF FR

Dorian Strong

2

0

0

0

Alan Tisdale

1

0

0

0

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

0

2

1

1

Keonta Jenkins

0

1

0

0

Pheldarius Payne

0

1

0

0
Kicking/Punting
Player FG (yds) FGA (yds miss) Punts Yds

John Love

1 (32)

1

0

0

Peter Moore

0

0

5

202
Returns
Player PR PRYds KR KRYds

Tucker Holloway

2

8

0

0

Da'Wain Lofton

0

0

1

18

----

