Game stats: Hokies after loss to Marshall
What do the Virginia Tech Hokies football stats look like after the fourth game of the year? Take a look.
Stats against Marshall
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|
Kyron Drones
|
35
|
19
|
160
|
0
|
0
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|
Bhayshul Tuten
|
9
|
88
|
0
|
Kyron Drones
|
15
|
75
|
2
|
Jaylin Lane
|
2
|
11
|
0
|
Malachi Thomas
|
4
|
10
|
0
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|
Bhayshul Tuten
|
5
|
45
|
0
|
Benji Gosnell
|
4
|
52
|
0
|
Stephen Gosnell
|
3
|
32
|
0
|
Da;Quan Felton
|
3
|
10
|
0
|
Dae'Quan Wright
|
2
|
15
|
0
|
Ayden Greene
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
Jaylin Lane
|
1
|
1
|
0
|Player
|Tack
|TFL
|Sack
|
Keli Lawson
|
12
|
0
|
0
|
Alan Tisdale
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
Derrick Canteen
|
7
|
0.5
|
0
|
Keonta Jenkins
|
5
|
1.0
|
0
|
CJ McCray
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
Jaylen Jones
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
Mose Phillips
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
Jaylen Stroman
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
Pheldarius Payne
|
4
|
2.0
|
1.5
|
Norell Pollard
|
4
|
0.5
|
0
|
Caleb Woodson
|
3
|
1.5
|
0
|
Mansoor Delane
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Mario Kendricks
|
2
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
Jayden McDonald
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Jaden Keller
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Keyshawn Burgos
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Cole Nelson
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Will Johnson
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Da'Quan Felton
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
George Ballance
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Dorian Strong
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Dante Lovett
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Wilfried Pene
|
1
|
0
|
0
|Player
|Int
|PBU
|QB Hurry
|
Keli Lawson
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Keonta Jenkins
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Dorian Strong
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Pheldarius Payne
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Josh Fuga
|
0
|
0
|
1
----
---