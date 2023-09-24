News More News
Game stats: Hokies after loss to Marshall

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

What do the Virginia Tech Hokies football stats look like after the fourth game of the year? Take a look.

Stats against Marshall

Passing
Player Comp Att Yds TD Int

Kyron Drones

35

19

160

0

0
Rushing
Player Att Yds TD

Bhayshul Tuten

9

88

0

Kyron Drones

15

75

2

Jaylin Lane

2

11

0

Malachi Thomas

4

10

0
Receiving
Player Rec Yds TD

Bhayshul Tuten

5

45

0

Benji Gosnell

4

52

0

Stephen Gosnell

3

32

0

Da;Quan Felton

3

10

0

Dae'Quan Wright

2

15

0

Ayden Greene

1

5

0

Jaylin Lane

1

1

0
Tackling
Player Tack TFL Sack

Keli Lawson

12

0

0

Alan Tisdale

8

0

0

Derrick Canteen

7

0.5

0

Keonta Jenkins

5

1.0

0

CJ McCray

5

0

0

Jaylen Jones

5

0

0

Mose Phillips

5

0

0

Jaylen Stroman

5

0

0

Pheldarius Payne

4

2.0

1.5

Norell Pollard

4

0.5

0

Caleb Woodson

3

1.5

0

Mansoor Delane

3

0

0

Mario Kendricks

2

0.5

0.5

Jayden McDonald

2

0

0

Jaden Keller

2

0

0

Keyshawn Burgos

2

0

0

Cole Nelson

2

0

0

Will Johnson

1

0

0

Da'Quan Felton

1

0

0

George Ballance

1

0

0

Dorian Strong

1

0

0

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

1

0

0

Dante Lovett

1

0

0

Wilfried Pene

1

0

0
Misc Defense
Player Int PBU QB Hurry

Keli Lawson

1

0

0

Keonta Jenkins

1

0

0

Dorian Strong

0

1

0

Pheldarius Payne

0

0

1

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

0

0

1

Josh Fuga

0

0

1

