Game stats: Another ACC victory
What do the Virginia Tech Hokies football stats look like after the seventh game of the year? Take a look.
Stats against Wake Forest
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|
Kyron Drones
|
20
|
29
|
321
|
2
|
0
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|
Kyron Drones
|
15
|
59
|
0
|
Malachi Thomas
|
6
|
35
|
0
|
Bhayshul Tuten
|
13
|
30
|
1
|
Cole Nelson
|
1
|
18
|
0
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|
Jaylin Lane
|
3
|
102
|
2
|
Stephen Gosnell
|
6
|
75
|
0
|
Bhayshul Tuten
|
4
|
47
|
0
|
Dae'Quan Wright
|
2
|
39
|
0
|
Da'Quan Felton
|
3
|
23
|
0
|
Benji Gosnell
|
1
|
20
|
0
|
Tucker Holloway
|
1
|
15
|
0
|Player
|Tack
|TFL
|Sack
|
Keonta Jenkins
|
12
|
3.0
|
1.0
|
Alan Tisdale
|
9
|
0.5
|
0
|
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|
6
|
4.5
|
4.0
|
Mansoor Delane
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
Keli Lawson
|
5
|
1.5
|
1.0
|
Jaylen Jones
|
5
|
1.0
|
0
|
Jorden McDonald
|
4
|
2.0
|
1.0
|
Cole Nelson
|
4
|
1.0
|
0
|
Dorian Strong
|
3
|
0.5
|
0
|
Jayden McDonald
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
CJ McCray
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Pheldarius Payne
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Josh Fuga
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Josh Hand
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Jack Hollifield
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Jaden Keller
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Jaylin Lane
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Da'Wain Lofton
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Wilfried Pene
|
1
|
0
|
0
|Player
|FF
|FR
|Int
|PBU
|QBH
|
Keonta Jenkins
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Keli Lawson
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Jalen Stroman
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
Cole Nelson
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Jayden McDonald
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Dorian Strong
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Pheldarius Payne
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
CJ McCray
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Derrick Canteen
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|Player
|FG (yds)
|FGM (yds)
|Punts
|Yds
|
John Love
|
3 (37, 26, 36)
|
1 (48)
|
0
|
0
|
Peter Moore
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
185
|Player
|PR
|PRYds
|KR
|KRYds
|TD
|
Tucker Holloway
|
2
|
14
|
0
|
0
|
0
---