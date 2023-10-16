News More News
ago football Edit

Game stats: Another ACC victory

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

What do the Virginia Tech Hokies football stats look like after the seventh game of the year? Take a look.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Stats against Wake Forest

Passing
Player Comp Att Yds TD Int

Kyron Drones

20

29

321

2

0
Rushing
Player Att Yds TD

Kyron Drones

15

59

0

Malachi Thomas

6

35

0

Bhayshul Tuten

13

30

1

Cole Nelson

1

18

0
Receiving
Player Rec Yds TD

Jaylin Lane

3

102

2

Stephen Gosnell

6

75

0

Bhayshul Tuten

4

47

0

Dae'Quan Wright

2

39

0

Da'Quan Felton

3

23

0

Benji Gosnell

1

20

0

Tucker Holloway

1

15

0
Tackling
Player Tack TFL Sack

Keonta Jenkins

12

3.0

1.0

Alan Tisdale

9

0.5

0

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

6

4.5

4.0

Mansoor Delane

6

0

0

Keli Lawson

5

1.5

1.0

Jaylen Jones

5

1.0

0

Jorden McDonald

4

2.0

1.0

Cole Nelson

4

1.0

0

Dorian Strong

3

0.5

0

Jayden McDonald

3

0

0

CJ McCray

2

0

0

Pheldarius Payne

2

0

0

Josh Fuga

1

0

0

Josh Hand

1

0

0

Jack Hollifield

1

0

0

Jaden Keller

1

0

0

Jaylin Lane

1

0

0

Da'Wain Lofton

1

0

0

Wilfried Pene

1

0

0
Misc Defense
Player FF FR Int PBU QBH

Keonta Jenkins

2

0

0

0

1

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

1

1

0

0

0

Keli Lawson

1

0

0

1

0

Jalen Stroman

0

0

0

2

0

Cole Nelson

0

0

0

0

1

Jayden McDonald

0

0

0

1

0

Dorian Strong

0

0

0

1

0

Pheldarius Payne

0

0

0

0

2

CJ McCray

0

1

0

0

0

Derrick Canteen

0

0

1

0

0
Kicking/Punting
Player FG (yds) FGM (yds) Punts Yds

John Love

3 (37, 26, 36)

1 (48)

0

0

Peter Moore

0

0

4

185
Returns
Player PR PRYds KR KRYds TD

Tucker Holloway

2

14

0

0

0

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}