The 6-4, 195-pound outside linebacker is a four-star ranked the No. 12 rising senior in Maryland and the No. 27 OLB nationally.

Williams becomes the eighth member of Virginia Tech's class, and is tied with quarterback Davi Belfort as its highest-ranked. He is the second member from the all-important DMV area (joining DeMatha defensive tackle Emmett Laws). With his commitment, the Hokies class climbs from No. 41 to No. 32 nationally.

Williams was a first-team selection in the ultra-competitive MIAA conference (which includes a number of the top private schools in the DC and Baltimore areas) playing both outside linebacker and strong safety. He is expected to put on weight to be an athletic OLB type in the Hokies' hybrid-style position at the next level.

