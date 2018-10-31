Mount Holly (N.C.) Mountain Island Charter is producing plenty of FBS-caliber talent lately, and 2021 cornerback Gabe Stephens is one of the latest. The 6-2, 185-pounder has taken a few visits this Fall, and has more coming up. At the beginning of October, Blacksburg, Va. was the destination.

"It was awesome," Stephens said. "I liked the pre-game how hype everyone was. I love the 'Enter Sandman' entrance the most."

The game Stephens got to see wasn't such a good one for the Hokies, with a 45-23 loss to Notre Dame coming after the full 60 minutes. However, the sophomore understood that VT wasn't playing with its full roster, and chalked the inconsistency up largely to not being able to control the ball offensively. Despite a loss, his opinion of the program wasn't diminished.

"I actually thought they did good," he said. "Not having the starting QB [Josh Jackson] due to injury hurts badly, and they just couldn't overcome it."

Stephens's area recruiter for the Hokies tight ends coach and special teams coordinator James Shibest, and he got to connect with the longtime college assistant when he was in town. They may be reconvening a little closer to home for Stephens this Fall, too. Unfortunately, he'll be seeing Stephens away from his college position if he catches him in a game this Fall.

"I talked to Coach Shibest, just for a second," Stephens explained. "He said he's going to see me play soon. Our Season is going well so far. I'm playing at linebacker for first time due to injuries. I'm adjusting to the new position."

Stephens has early offers from North Carolina, Penn State, and South Carolina, along with a few others. He wants to see as much as possible this season, even though he's very early in the recruiting process. Getting some visits - especially the easier ones to take around his home region - under his belt is a priority. He was at South Carolina this past weekend, and will stay busy through the remainder of the regular season.

"I'll be visiting South Carolina, Wake Forest , Charlotte soon and maybe Wisconsin," he said. "I got offers from UNC. South Carolina, TCU, Charlotte, Penn State, Syracuse."

In due time, he should blow up even more.