Future Hokies named to All-USA Today state teams
The annual tradition is here: one more round of high school honors before football players move on to the next level.
It's a sign of the quality of Virginia Tech's 2019 recruiting class that several members were named to their respective all-state teams by USA Today. The plurality of the Hokies' class comes from the Commonwealth of Virginia, so it's no surprise that the paper's team from that state is loaded with future Hokies:
Virginia
Defensive back Jahad Carter (unsigned) - 2nd-team
Defensive lineman Joshua Fuga - 2nd-team
Offensive lineman Jesse Hanson - 1st-team
Offensive lineman Will Pritchard - 1st-team
Receiver Tayvion Robinson - 1st-team defensive back
Defensive back JR Walker - 2nd-team
Hokies from a handful of other states also earned recognition.
Kentucky
Offensive lineman Bryan Hudson - 1st-team
New Jersey
Defensive back Ny'Quee Hawkins - 2nd-team
Pennsylvania
Tight end Nick Gallo - 2nd-team
With nine of 20 commitments (including the lone unsigned pledge, Carter) making a list - and notable snubs, including wide receiver Elijah Bowick, who was one of the state of North Carolina's most statistically impressive receivers despite playing opposite another Power-5 prospect in junior Muhsin Muhammad, and running back KeShawn King, who racked up huge numbers in Florida's largest division despite playing for a poor team - it's clear that the future is bright in Blacksburg.