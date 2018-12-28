Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The annual tradition is here: one more round of high school honors before football players move on to the next level.

It's a sign of the quality of Virginia Tech's 2019 recruiting class that several members were named to their respective all-state teams by USA Today. The plurality of the Hokies' class comes from the Commonwealth of Virginia, so it's no surprise that the paper's team from that state is loaded with future Hokies:

Virginia

Defensive back Jahad Carter (unsigned) - 2nd-team

Defensive lineman Joshua Fuga - 2nd-team

Offensive lineman Jesse Hanson - 1st-team

Offensive lineman Will Pritchard - 1st-team

Receiver Tayvion Robinson - 1st-team defensive back

Defensive back JR Walker - 2nd-team

Hokies from a handful of other states also earned recognition.

Kentucky

Offensive lineman Bryan Hudson - 1st-team

New Jersey

Defensive back Ny'Quee Hawkins - 2nd-team

Pennsylvania

Tight end Nick Gallo - 2nd-team

With nine of 20 commitments (including the lone unsigned pledge, Carter) making a list - and notable snubs, including wide receiver Elijah Bowick, who was one of the state of North Carolina's most statistically impressive receivers despite playing opposite another Power-5 prospect in junior Muhsin Muhammad, and running back KeShawn King, who racked up huge numbers in Florida's largest division despite playing for a poor team - it's clear that the future is bright in Blacksburg.