BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente announced several changes to the Hokies’ football staff on Friday. Former Tech student-athlete Justin Hamilton has been promoted to the coaching staff on an interim basis.Hamilton returned to Virginia Tech as Director of Player Development – Defense earlier this year.

Hamilton fills the position on the staff previously held by co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Galen Scott, who has resigned.

“I want to thank Coach Fuente for the opportunity to serve on his staff both here at Virginia Tech and at Memphis,” Scott said. “After much reflection and conversation, I felt now was the time to step away from football and focus on my family. I appreciate all the coaches, student-athletes and staff members I was fortunate enough to work with at Virginia Tech. I wish the Hokies the very best in 2018 and beyond.”

Scott joined Tech’s staff in 2016 after spending six seasons at Memphis. A three-time All-America selection as a linebacker at Illinois State, he began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2001.

Hamilton served as a versatile player for Frank Beamer and the Hokies from 2002-05. He spent time working at running back, wide receiver and defensive back for Tech, in addition to playing a prominent role on special teams.

As a senior defensive back in 2005 he posted 35 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions, helping lead the Hokies to its second consecutive appearance in the ACC Championship Game and a win over Louisville in the 2006 Gator Bowl. Overall, Hamilton appeared in 52 career games with three rushing touchdowns and one touchdown catch.

The Clintwood, Virginia native spent the last four seasons as inside linebackers coach and special teams co-coordinator at VMI. Hamilton joined the Keydets after serving as defensive coordinator at UVA-Wise from 2011-13. He also spent time as a strength and conditioning coordinator at UVA-Wise in 2010-11.

Hamilton was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the seventh round of the 2006 NFL Draft and he registered 15 tackles in 10 games as a rookie. He also spent time with Washington Redskins during the 2008 season before retiring from the NFL.

In other news, Fuente has also accepted the resignation of Director of Player Personnel Chuck Cantor who is leaving Tech to pursue another opportunity. Cantor spent the past four seasons with the Hokies and helped oversee all aspects of the football recruiting process. He came to Virginia Tech following a year at Temple University as the coordinator of external operations/on-campus recruiting coordinator.

From 2008-11, he worked at Georgia with head coach Mark Richt as an assistant athletic recruiting coordinator, where he was an integral part of the recruiting efforts that landed Georgia’s “Dream Team” recruiting class of 2011 considered by many to be the top recruiting class in the country.

During the past four years, the Hokies posted three Top 25 recruiting classes according to ESPN and Rivals. Tech produced ESPN’s No. 21 class in 2017 and the ESPN No. 22 class in 2018.