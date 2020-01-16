Fuente posts encouraging sign for Hokie Nation
Will he or won't he? Justin Fuente's reported flirtation with Baylor has been all the rage in recent days. No more?
2020 - Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/hSE2uNR2LB— Justin Fuente (@CoachFuente) January 16, 2020
With a message of "2020 - Let's go!" and a photo in the Hokie coaching staff's meeting room, he certainly doesn't seem like a coach ready to give up on the Virginia Tech project. More importantly, the message seems intended to convey exactly that message to VT fans.
