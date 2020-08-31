HokieHaven - Fuente pleased with running backs

Virginia Tech has struggled to get consistent production from the running back position in the past four seasons.

With a revamped meeting room at the position, the Hokies may be moving toward finally getting the results the staff would like. VT added two freshman signees and a junior college transfer, Marco Lee, through the recruiting process, and two Power-5 transfers in former Kansas ball-carrier Khalil Herbert and Rutgers's Raheem Blackshear.

On top of all the returning talent in the group, even a denied waiver for Blackshear to be immediately eligible in Blacksburg doesn't take some of the shine off what these players can accomplish.