Watchlist season is upon us once again, and that comes with an honor for Virginia Tech headman Justin Fuente. He's in the group of coaches vying for the Bobby Dodd Trophy, granted annually to the nation's best head coach.

Fuente is joined by luminaries like Alabama's Nick Saban, Clemson's Dabo Swinney, Ohio State's Urban Meyer, and many others.

Frank Beamer won the award in 1999, the only time a Virginia Tech head coach has won it (in fairness, it's only existed since 1976, so there were only a few pre-Beamer years available for a coach other than Frank to have won it).

Fuente has reinvigorated a Virginia Tech program that had fallen off in the late stages of the Beamer era, leading the Hokies to back-to-back seasons of 10 and nine wins, after four years of scraping above .500. Fuente's 2016 team also played for the ACC Championship, and although they lost to Clemson in Orlando, it was the team's first trip to the title match since a 2011 loss to the Tigers in Charlotte.

Fuente will have a tall task repeating the success of the past two seasons, with several departures on the defensive side of the ball in particular. Defensive tackle Tim Settle, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive backs Brandon Facyson, Greg Stroman, and Adonis Alexander (supplemental) are among those who were selected in the NFL Draft alone, with several others signing free agent deals to continue their football careers.

With returning starters at quarterback (Josh Jackson), three of five positions on the offensive line, and several spots in the receiving corps (including slot Sean Savoy and tight end Dalton Keene), this will need to be an offense-led Hokies squad. That should be no sweat for Fuente, who was hired for his offensive prowess to complement the established consistency of coordinator Bud Foster's defenses.

If the team can live up to the past couple seasons, Fuente may just be bringing home some hardware at the end of the year.