 HokieHaven - Fuente looking forward to season opener
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-21 15:00:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Fuente looking forward to season opener

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

As Virginia Tech gears up to - finally - begin play in the 2020 football season, there's plenty to be happy with. Despite multiple delays in the wake of testing results for the novel coronavirus, head coach Justin Fuente has full faith that his players and staff are doing their utmost to see the field Saturday.

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}