 HokieHaven - Fuente evaluating his quarterbacks
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-28 09:45:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Fuente evaluating his quarterbacks

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Through four years of his tenure in Blacksburg, head coach Justin Fuente hasn't had much luck with returning starters at quarterback.

Jerod Evans opted for the NFL after just one year as a Hokie. His successor, Josh Jackson, suffered a several ankle fracture in his third game of Year Two behind center. Jackson's replacement, Ryan Willis, was replaced for performance-related reasons after four games last season.

It's easy to forgive Fuente a little bit of caution before naming Hendon Hooker - who went 6-2 as a starter last year - a lock to reprise that role in 2020. Instead, the headman wants to use every opportunity to evaluate a trio of potential No. 1 signal-caller.

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}