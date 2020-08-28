HokieHaven - Fuente evaluating his quarterbacks

Through four years of his tenure in Blacksburg, head coach Justin Fuente hasn't had much luck with returning starters at quarterback.

Jerod Evans opted for the NFL after just one year as a Hokie. His successor, Josh Jackson, suffered a several ankle fracture in his third game of Year Two behind center. Jackson's replacement, Ryan Willis, was replaced for performance-related reasons after four games last season.

It's easy to forgive Fuente a little bit of caution before naming Hendon Hooker - who went 6-2 as a starter last year - a lock to reprise that role in 2020. Instead, the headman wants to use every opportunity to evaluate a trio of potential No. 1 signal-caller.