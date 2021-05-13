HokieHaven - Fuente announces additions to Hokies recruiting staff

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente announced several additions to Tech’s football player personnel and recruiting staffs on Thursday. Beau Davidson has been promoted to director of recruiting, Leah Joseph joins the staff as director of on-campus recruiting and Lino Lupinetti will serve as assistant director of personnel and recruiting.

Davidson originally joined Tech as an offensive quality control coach in 2018 and spent the 2020 campaign as assistant director of player personnel. The Katy, Texas native has been instrumental in helping the Hokies land numerous talented players from across the country. During his stint as a quality control coach for the Hokies, he worked closely with Vance Vice and Tech’s offensive line unit. He joined Tech after spending the 2017 season as defensive coordinator at Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas.

He spent the 2010-16 campaigns in the Texas high school coaching ranks, working in a variety of coaching roles across the state, in addition to teaching chemistry and special education classes. In 2009, he served as defensive line coach at Northeastern State University where current Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen was the offensive coordinator at the time. Davidson’s resume also includes a stint at Trinity Valley Community College in 2008 after serving as a graduate assistant at his alma mater of North Texas in 2007. A three-year letterman at North Texas, Davidson played tight end and served as a long snapper for the Mean Green.

Joseph is a familiar face in Blacksburg and begins her first season assisting with Tech’s football recruiting efforts after previously working as the director of operations for Virginia Tech’s volleyball program since the spring of 2017. In that role, she assisted with day-to-day volleyball operations, scheduling, team travel and business office logistics. Additionally, Joseph worked as a liaison with equipment and nutrition, and assisted with game management.

The Prince George’s County, Maryland native played volleyball at Georgia Southern, earning SoCon and Sun Belt Academic Honor Roll accolades. She also was a keynote speaker for the athletic convocation, and was an invocation speaker for the annual academic athletic award ceremony her senior year. Joseph earned her master’s degree in higher education administration from Virginia Tech in 2020. A member of a football family, her father, Bernard, is a Tech football alum and currently serves as the head football coach at St. St. Stephens and St. Agnes High School in Alexandria, Virginia. He was a roommate of the NFL’s all-time sack leader Bruce Smith during their time as teammates at Tech. She is also a first cousin of Chase Young of the NFL’s Washington Football Team.

Lupinetti moves into a new role with Tech after spending the past two years as a recruiting assistant for the Hokies. Among his numerous responsibilities in that role, he was part of the team that planned and executed all prospect visits to campus, including official, unofficial, camps and game day visits. He also assisted coaches with the player evaluation process and the management of Tech’s recruiting board.

He is also well-versed in the graphic design space and helped coordinate individualized recruiting plans for student-athletes that included personalized edits, mail, social media and other components. He joined the Hokies after serving as a student assistant in the Pitt football recruiting office from 2016-19. While at Pitt, Lupinetti worked under the direction of current Tech director of player personnel Mark Diethorn and current VT director of football creative media Zach Lantz.