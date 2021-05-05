 HokieHaven - Fuente and Hilgart announce 2021 Hard Hat winners
Fuente and Hilgart announce 2021 Hard Hat winners

Virginia Tech Media relations
Press Release

From University release:

BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente and Associate AD for Strength and Conditioning Ben Hilgart presented the top performers in Tech’s 2021 strength and conditioning program with hard hats in a team meeting on Wednesday.

The highly-coveted hard hats were earned by a record 62 players based on a number of criteria established by Fuente, Hilgart and the staff. In addition to meeting or exceeding physical performance and testing goals, attitude, enthusiasm and leadership are also factored into the equation.

LB Dax Hollifield was crowned the overall 2021 Hard Hat Champion with WR Luke Bussell and DT Norell Pollard coming in right behind Hollifield in the standings. COVID-19 wiped out spring practice and the Hard Hat Awards for Tech in 2020. In 2019, the last time the awards were presented, 44 players received the honor with DT Jarrod Hewitt winning the overall title.

Here’s a look at how the top 10 stacked up for the Hokies.

2021 Hard Hat Winners – Top 10

Dax Hollifield

Luke Bussel

Norell Pollard

Braxton Burmeister

Brock Hoffman/Lecitus Smith (tie)

Marco Lee

Josh Fuga

Keshon Artis

Maxx Philpott

