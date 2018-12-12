CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Ainias Smith Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is once again filled with talented players that will be spreading their wings to play all across the college football map next season. With so many committed players in attendance for this year’s game, we chatted with several about how their respective future schools will fare down the stretch in the Class of 2019. Each prospect gave their pick on who might be the next to join them as a commit in the coming weeks. MORE: Five Midwest commitment predictions for Early Signing Period | Five Southeast predictions

AUBURN

The Pick: Mark-Antony Richards, D.J. Williams, Will Putnam Why: “I think Richards is real close. D.J.’s recruitment just really took off, but he feels real good about Auburn. I’m hoping to get Will as well. That’s a guy I’ve built a relationship with and worked on for a while and he’s a monster. We really need all three of those guys.” - Three-star Auburn tight end commit Luke Deal

DUKE

The Pick: Ainias Smith Why: “Another guy we’re trying to get is Ainias Smith. I know it’s between us and Texas A&M. He was on our official visit, too.” - Three-star Duke offensive line commit Jacob Monk

FLORIDA STATE

The Pick: Will Putnam Why: “I know he loved his visit there, and I think offensive linemen is something that everybody knows FSU needs more of right now. He knows that, if he comes in and does what he needs to do, he could be on the field a lot.” - Rivals100 Florida State quarterback commit Sam Howell



NORTH CAROLINA

The Pick: Sam Howell

Why: “There’s a few guys that I think are close, but I think he’s going to be the next guy in.” - Two-star North Carolina long snapper commit Drew Little The Pick: Sam Howell

Why: “I’m hoping it’s Sam Howell.” - Rivals250 North Carolina wide receiver commit Khafre Brown

NC STATE

The Pick: Mystery prospect

Why: “We have a few kids that are interested in NC State. I’m talking to one that might surprise some people. He might decommit from a big-time school.” — Three-star NC State linebacker commit Drake Thomas The Pick: Mystery prospect

Why: “We’re trying to find another offensive tackle.” - Rivals250 NC State defensive end commit Savion Jackson The Pick: JR Walker

Why: “I know we’re fighting hard to get JR Walker from Clayton. I think we can get him once we show him what we’re building.” - Rivals250 NC State commit Joshua Harris

PITTSBURGH

The Pick: Tre’von Morgan

Why: “He’s a big receiver and he can come in and play right away. He has the size and ability to play.” - Four-star Pittsburgh quarterback commit Davis Beville The Pick: Liam Dick

Why: “He took an official this weekend. We’ve been talking to him.” - Two-star Pittsburgh defensive end commit Nate Temple

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Pick: Trenton Simpson

Why: “I think Trenton Simpson, the linebacker out of Mallard Creek, will be the next one. He’s come to South Carolina to visit a lot.” - Three-star South Carolina linebacker commit Derek Boykins The Pick: Chris Steele Why: “I think he sees that we’re trying to build something and wants to build a brotherhood with us. I want him to come work with us and have fun.” - Five-star South Carolina defensive end commit Zacch Pickens The Pick: Jammie Robinson, Chris Steele, Jaydon Hill

Why: “We are trying to get all three of them. We are in a group chat together, so we’re all talking, making sure we stay on top of everything and that our coaches are doing everything to bring them here. Those are probably the next three.” - Four-star South Carolina defensive back commit Cameron Smith

UCF

The Pick: Quincy Riley Why: “He’s committed to MTSU right now. I told UCF about him and they came by to see him last week and he told me that if they offer he’s going to commit. So, hopefully they make it happen.” - Three-star UCF defensive end commit Dallaz Carbitt FOR MORE UCF SPORTS NEWS GO TO UCFSPORTS.COM

VIRGINIA TECH

The Pick: Muhsin Muhammad Why: “It’ll probably be somebody from Virginia or the junior receiver from Myers Park, Muhsin Muhammad. I think he’ll either go to Virginia Tech or NC State.” - Three-star Virginia Tech commit J.R. Walker



WEST VIRGINIA

The Pick: Ali Jennings Why: “They just took the offer away from Amir Richardson, so I think we’re probably going to get another receiver to take his place.I think we’re going to get Ali Jennings.” - Three-star West Virginia offensive line commit Parker Moorer

