CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Opening weekend of the 2023 football season in the Charlotte area was loaded with big time matches featuring more than a dozen Power Five commits. National recruiting analyst Adam Friedman was on hand to take in the action and checked in with 13 different Power Five commits

NORTH CAROLINA COMMITS

The Tar Heels have to be excited about the stability of their receiving corps for the next few years. Shipp, Taylor and Jackson all had very solid, if not outstanding opening acts to their senior season. Jackson and Shipp could be potential risers in the next rankings update if they keep putting up performances like they did this week. Taylor, who is already a four-star prospect, had his highlight moments while also taking care of the little things to help his teammates shine. All three are locked in with North Carolina and are looking to help the Tar Heels recruit the next recruiting class.

NOTRE DAME COMMITS

Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Christian got a big win over Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park on Saturday and their pair of Notre Dame commits had a huge hand in making that happen. Young, a Notre Dame legacy, has made huge strides as a prospect since last season and showed spurts of dominance during Saturday's game. After a small scuffle, Young looked like a different player when the second half began. If he can keep that momentum going, expect a rise in the rankings after the season. Gilbert is a massive receiver who will be a tough matchup for any cornerback who lines up across from him. He isn't towering over other skill players but Gilbert is so physically mature that he can just muscle most defenders out of the way to make a catch. Gilbert has great hands and should be a very reliable receiver for his quarterbacks, especially in short yardage situations.

MICHIGAN COMMITS

Michigan fans have been eager to get a good look at Davis and he didn't disappoint in his opening game. Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers, played host to Davis, his Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day teammates, and their opponent, Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern, in the first high school game ever played in the NFL stadium. Davis led his team to a 21-point advantage by the end of the third quarterback and held on for a 42-35 win. He was credited with more than 450 passing yards and threw five touchdowns while completing 69-percent of his 35 passes. It was an obviously prolific performance by Davis, who is expected to put up monster stat lines throughout the season, but even Davis admitted after the game that there were some things he needs to work on. Monitoring his decision-making, particularly when under pressure, is just one of the things we'll be keeping an eye on when evaluating Davis. Two of Davis's five touchdown passes went to Goodwin. The Michigan legacy caught five passes for nearly 150 yards in addition to those two scores, one of which came on an 86-yard catch and run. Goodwin will be a comfort blanket for whoever lines up as Michigan's quarterback. He is a savvy route runner, he knows how to get open, and excels when the play breaks down. Smith's game on Saturday wasn't exactly a blow out but Smith's Charlotte (N.C.) West Charlotte squad had control of the game fairly early on. Smith had a solid performance, with his biggest play coming in the form of a blocked punt in the first quarter. He is a very athletic and explosive linebacker when coming down hill as a blitzer or defending the run and he'll excel on special teams early in his career. Smith's abilities in coverage will likely be the focal point of his coaching when he arrives on campus.

NC STATE COMMITS

The Wolfpack landed some big commitments this month, including Anderson. The Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley standout had an impressive game on Friday night at Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor. Anderson shined in the return game while also hauling in one touchdown catch along with a handful of other receptions. He put himself in position to see his stock rise if he continues to post performances like this one. Barnhardt is a very solid defender who doesn't make many mistakes and always seems to be in the right place at the right time. He may not have the measurables every school around the country is looking for but his football instincts and continued physical development should give NC State fans confidence that he'll turn into an important piece of their defense.

OTHER COMMITS

Richards is a tough, versatile running back with the physical attributes to hold up against the punishment of the college game. He can be very productive as a runner and receiver but he doesn't have game-breaking speed. Richards has good vision and burst at the line of scrimmage, which help him find running lanes and pick up big chunks of yards. Boston College should be a good fit for his skill set and he seems very happy with his decision.

Reddish looked like he has all the traits to end up a NFL draft prospect. He is solidly committed to Virginia Tech and, at 6-foot-3, Reddish put himself in position to move up the rankings when everything gets updated after the season. Reddish also has a younger brother named Nick who is a special prospect in his own right and appears to be making some waves as a baseball prospect, although he maintains football is his number one sport. On the same team as them, 2026 standout linebacker Dallas Brannon has already generated some waves on the recruiting trail and is expected to garner plenty of offers before the cycle is over.

