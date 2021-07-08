From the film room: Xavier Simmons

Virginia Tech's big Summer on the recruiting trail received a key pledge in late June when Greensboro (N.C. Northwest Guilford linebacker Xavier Simmons committed.

The 6-3, 215-pounder is a three-star prospect ranked the No. 16 rising senior in North Carolina, and the No. 43 outside linebacker nationally. But what will he bring to the Lane Stadium field? We go to the film room to find out.