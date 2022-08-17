From the film room: Takye Heath
Virginia Tech has double-dipped at Highland Springs (Va.) High School. First 2023 Springer to pledge was athlete Takye Heath.The 5-9, 153-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 28 rising senior in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news