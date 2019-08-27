Virginia Tech picked up a pair of defensive ends in late-summer commitments for the 2020 class. Stephen Sings plays his high school ball at Charlotte (N.C.) Vance, and has high potential as a pass-rusher.

The 6-4, 225-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 29 senior in the Tar Heel State. What specific traits will he bring to the field? We go to the film to find out.