From the film room: Matthew Hoffman
In the midst of Virginia Tech's big run on commitments, Cheltenham (Pa.) tight end Matthew Hoffman may have flown under the radar.
The 6-4, 215-pounder was unranked at the time of his commitment, and while he's since been bumped to a 5.5 three-star prospect, there's still plenty of mystery to his game. Let's go to the film room to clear some of that up.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Film
Strengths
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news