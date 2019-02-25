Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-25 11:10:00 -0600') }} football Edit

From the film room: Mario Kendricks

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Ufhr8wrckg9rklnirph0
Twitter

Virginia Tech needs to load up on the defensive line, and 2019 signee Mario Kendricks is one player who could play early.

The 6-2, 265-pounder is a three-star unranked at his position or within the state of Florida, but the product of Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola should fill a role.

Film

Strengths

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}