From the film room: Mario Kendricks
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Virginia Tech needs to load up on the defensive line, and 2019 signee Mario Kendricks is one player who could play early.
The 6-2, 265-pounder is a three-star unranked at his position or within the state of Florida, but the product of Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola should fill a role.
Film
Strengths
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news