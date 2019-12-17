From the film room: Marco Lee
With several big commitments since, it's easy to forget about a key November commitment: Coffeyville (Kan.) CC tailback Marco Lee.The 5-11, 225-pounder could be the power back to complement more sp...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news