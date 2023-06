Virginia Tech's mid-June blitz was capped with a pledge from Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie defensive back Marcellus Barnes. The 6-1, 170-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 12 rising senior in the Volunteer State and the No. 44 cornerback in the nation.

But what will he bring to the Hokies? What will he need to keep working on to success in college? We go to the film to find out.