From the film room: Malachi Madison
One week ago, Virginia Tech added piece No. 23 to its Class of 2022. In-state defensive lineman Malachi Madison filled a major need.
A 6-3, 290-pounder, he's a high school defensive end who best projects to tackle at the next level. But what does the film say about his ability to make that transition? We break it down.
Film
Note: Madison doesn't have his senior film condensed into one place, only a two-game highlight reel. While only that two-game is embedded, his full senior reel has gone into the evaluation.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Strengths
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news