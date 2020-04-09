News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-09 09:37:56 -0500') }} football Edit

From the film room: Latrell Neville

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's biggest commit - literally, but perhaps figuratively - in the 2021 class is Houston Hightower receiver Latrell Neville.

The 6-4, 190-pounder is the No. 204 overall prospect and No. 35 wideout nationally. He's also the No. 28 player in Texas. Does his film live up to the rankings? We evaluate it to explore that question.

Film

Strengths

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}