The Hokies' 2024 class has one player so far who could carry the mantle of "DB U": Oakton (Va.) Flint Hill three-star DB Joshua Clarke.

The 6-1, 175-pounder has been on the Hokies' radar for several years - back when he was a member of the 2023 recruiting class as a wide receiver - and the Orange and Maroon landed his commitment in late March. A three-star prospect and the No. 17 rising senior in the Commonwealth, what does his film show?