News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-19 12:06:24 -0500') }} football Edit

From the film room: Jordan Brunson

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

It's been about three weeks since Virginia Tech picked up two running back commitments in a span of just a couple days.

First in that duo was Georgian Jordan Brunson. The 5-11, 212-pounder is a three-star unranked positionally or within the Peach State. What will he bring to Blacksburg? We go to the film to find out.

Film

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}