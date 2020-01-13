News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-13 10:13:34 -0600') }} football Edit

From the film room: Jalen Hoyle

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

With the 2020 class mostly in the books, a look at the 2021 commits is in order. Safety Jalen Hoyle was first to pick the Hokies.

What will he bring on the field, though? We look at the 6-0, 180-pound three-star's junior-year film from Englewood (N.J.) Dwight Morrow High to get a picture of his game.

Film

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Strengths

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}