From the film room: Jack Hollifield
Although his older brother, Dax, plays linebacker in Blacksburg, VT sees Jack Hollifield as a tight end first and foremost.The 6-3, 225-pounder is still rated as a linebacker, but does he have the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news