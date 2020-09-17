HokieHaven - From the film room: Isi Etute

Virginia Tech went on a Summer run of commitments - and most of those players won't have a senior season.

Virginia Beach Cox 2021 linebacker Isi Etute is one who won't play until at least the Spring (though he's also considering mid-term enrollment at Virginia Tech), so his junior film represents perhaps his final year on the gridiron.

What does it tell us about the 6-2, 200-pounder? Can he outperform a two-star ranking?