From the film room: Harrison Saint Germain
Virginia Tech's 2022 recruiting class is up to two. What does Chantilly (Va.) Westfield tight end Harrison Saint Germain bring?
The 6-4, 230-pounder is a three-star unranked at the position or within the Commonwealth, but the film shows a player with potential.
Film
Strengths
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news