From the film room: Hannes Hammer

The Hokies are loading up on the offensive line in the Class of 2023, and the second OL to commit was Hannes Hammer.

The 6-6, 265-pounder plays his high school ball locally at Roanoke's North Cross School, but the native of Germany is just a few years into his football career, and his junior season was the first at a reasonable level of competition. Despite that, he's ranked the No. 21 rising senior in the Commonwealth.

What does the film say about his college future?