One of the biggest pieces in Virginia Tech's 2024 class is Laurel (Md.) St. Vincent Pallotti linebacker Gabriel Williams.

The ranking speak for themselves: he's a four-star, the No. 12 rising senior in Maryland, and the No. 27 outside linebacker nationally. At 6-4, 195 pounds, he's got the frame. But does he have the game? We go to the film to find out.