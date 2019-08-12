From the film room: Dorian Strong
Virginia Tech loves to load up on long, lean athletes at the cornerback position. Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise three-star Dorian Strong is the latest.
The 6-1, 165-pounder is a 5.5 - "low three" - rated player, but the Virginia Tech staff loves his potential. What is it that makes him special? We go to the film to find out.
Film
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news