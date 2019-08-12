News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-12 13:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

From the film room: Dorian Strong

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech loves to load up on long, lean athletes at the cornerback position. Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise three-star Dorian Strong is the latest.

The 6-1, 165-pounder is a 5.5 - "low three" - rated player, but the Virginia Tech staff loves his potential. What is it that makes him special? We go to the film to find out.

Film

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}