News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-16 11:48:18 -0500') }} football Edit

From the film room: Derrell Bailey

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

BBQ Bash weekend saw two new Hokie DEs join up. First to drop was Greenback (Tenn.) three-star Derrell Bailey.

The 6-6, 265-pounder is ranked the No. 20 rising senior in the Volunteer State, and is the No. 42 strongside defensive end nationally. What will he bring on the field? We go to the film to find out.

Film

Strengths

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}