From the film room: Dematrius Davis
It's early in the 2021 recruiting cycle, but Virginia Tech already has a commitment from one cornerstone: quarterback Dematrius Davis.
The 5-11, 190-pounder is a dual threat ranked No. 6 nationally at the position, and Rivals.com's No 27 player in the state of Texas. He's also the No. 175 overall prospect nationally.
What will he bring on the field? We evaluate the film to find out.
Film
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Strengths
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news