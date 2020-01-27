News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-27 07:52:17 -0600') }} football Edit

From the film room: Dematrius Davis

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

It's early in the 2021 recruiting cycle, but Virginia Tech already has a commitment from one cornerstone: quarterback Dematrius Davis.

The 5-11, 190-pounder is a dual threat ranked No. 6 nationally at the position, and Rivals.com's No 27 player in the state of Texas. He's also the No. 175 overall prospect nationally.

What will he bring on the field? We evaluate the film to find out.

Film

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Strengths

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}