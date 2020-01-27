It's early in the 2021 recruiting cycle, but Virginia Tech already has a commitment from one cornerstone: quarterback Dematrius Davis.

The 5-11, 190-pounder is a dual threat ranked No. 6 nationally at the position, and Rivals.com's No 27 player in the state of Texas. He's also the No. 175 overall prospect nationally.

What will he bring on the field? We evaluate the film to find out.