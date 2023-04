Virginia Tech's first commitment of the 2024 class will likely prove to be the most important. Davie (Fla.) Western quarterback Davi Belfort has helped convince other players to join the class already, but it's his ability on the field that has scouts watching.

The 6-0, 180-pounder is a four-star ranked the No. 197 overall player and No. 10 pro-style quarterback nationally. He's also the No. 34 rising senior in the state of Florida. What does the film say?