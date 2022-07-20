From the film room: Dante Lovett
Virginia Tech's first defensive back commitment in the 2023 class arrived in an early-May pledge from Dante Lovett. The 6-0, 183-pounder out of Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha is a three-star ranked the No. 14 rising senior in Maryland and No. 87 cornerback prospect nationally.
But what does he bring when he pads come on? We go to the film to find out.
Film
Strengths
-
-
-
-
-
