Will Gardner-Webb transfer Clayton Frady be a game-changer for the Hokies' offensive line? Or a depth piece? The two-time All-Big South selection will certainly have his chances to be a contributor. We go to a condensed game he played this Fall to determine what he'll bring to Blacksburg

Film

Since it's a condensed game, Frady is not highlighted nor is it only plays on which he is personally relevant. You can zip through to the plays on which GWU is on offense. Frady is No. 61, playing both RT and RG in white.