 HokieHaven - From the film room: Bryce Duke
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-15 08:06:35 -0500') }} football Edit

From the film room: Bryce Duke

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora running back Bryce Duke may be an underrated part of the Hokies' in-state run on commitments.

The 5-11, 200-pounder plays a position at which the Hokies didn't necessarily enter the Class of 2022 with a strong need, and has since been joined in the running back room by the more highly-regarded Ramon Brown. A 5.5 three-star, he doesn't have a profile that appears to the star-gazer types, either.

However, is there more than meets the eye? We go to the film to find out.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Film

Strengths

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}