Imhotep Institute Charter School in Philadelphia, Pa. is a regular stop for college football programs from around the country. They've had players go on to play in every Power Five conference and at schools coast to coast. Imhotep's Spring Showcase was on Wednesday and dozens of college coaches were there checking in on the big time prospects and the up-and-coming stars. National recruiting analyst Adam Friedman was also on hand and delivers his observations below.

THE HEADLINER

Zahir Mathis showed why he’s one of the highest ranked players in his class during the workout on Wednesday. He has an impressive combination of quickness, length and an aggressive playing style that makes him difficult to contain. Having seen Mathis play in multiple games, his playing strength is obvious, but he’s so lean right now and needs to bulk up before he can really take the next step as a prospect. He has the athleticism to stand up and play in space, but he will likely end up having his hand on the ground primarily. Mathis is going to add a significant amount of weight to his frame once he gets into college strength and conditioning program.

*****

Kenny Woseley

THE COMMITS

Of the three power five commits on the field, Pittsburgh defensive line commit Jahsear Whittington looks the most underrated. He’s gotten a little bit bigger, carries very little bad way, and still plays with great quickness and strength. The Panthers just had Calijah Kancey go in the first round of the NFL Draft and they are getting another player with the similar skill set in Whittington.



Penn State defensive back commit Kenny Woseley looks like he’s been putting in some work in the weight room this offseason. He doesn’t look overweight but he looks a bit bulkier than he was this time last year and that should help him be more prepared to contribute at the next level.

The same can be said of Georgia 2025 Rivals250 running back commit Jabree Coleman. A big, bruising ball carrier, Coleman has grown about an inch and lost a few pounds. During the workout on Wednesday, he showed of his abilities as a receiver out of the backfield.

*****

Sy'eer Coleman

THE UP-AND-COMERS

Imhotep has two freshmen that every school in the country is going to want to take a closer look at. The first one is 6-foot-6 offensive lineman Jesse Moody. He is a massive prospect who carries surprisingly little extra weight for a player his age. Moody moves incredibly well for a player his age and size. He'll develop physically over the next few years and, if all goes as planned, should become a very popular prospect.



Zykee Scott, a class of 2027 prospect, is already a taller and long linebacker for his age but it was his agility in the open field and short area quickness that helped him land his first offer from Penn State this week. He's going to see a lot of playing time this year and he should end up one of the more heavily recruited prospects in the area.

Class of 2026 running back Sy'eer Coleman is another big time running back with the size to run over most defenders and speed to outrun most of them. He'll be a fun recruit to track over the next few years.

Saimire Locks should be on every Power Five recruiting board right now. The 2025 prospect is about to begin his first year at Imhotep but already looks like a seasoned veteran. He is about 6-foot-1 and plays much stronger than his 170-pound could indicate. Locks can cover a ton of ground and seems to have solid footwork. IT will be great to watch him more closely throughout the rest of the offseason.

*****

Jahsear Whittington

FINDING THE NEXT WAVE