Friedman's Road Show: North Jersey/NYC takeaways
The first half of the season has come to a close and Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman spent a significant amount of time in New Jersey, Philadelphia and New York City scouting the talent. He is rolling out his findings.
We are starting with observations from Northern New Jersey and New York City.
CURRENT COMMITS OBSERVED
All of these prospects I saw in a game, practice or during the school day and a few of them were extremely impressive. Alabama commit Antonio Alfano is as dominant as they come and should have a ton of success as long as he stays focused and motivated. Missouri commit Charles Njoku should have Tigers fans excited because of his potential to provide an early impact.
Jason Blissett has the look of a prospect that will grow into a defensive tackle and he will become a Miami fan favorite if he can keep his quickness as he gets bigger. Rahmir Johnson will be a great fit in the Nebraska offense. The way he is being used this season doesn't showcase his talents too much but if he can get to the edge there is a pretty good chance he scores.
-Antonio Alfano, 2019, DL, Colonia, N.J., committed to Alabama
-Jason Blissett, 2019, DL, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Poly Prep, committed to Miami
-Jimmy Ciarlo, 2019, ATH, Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's Regional, committed to Army
-Chris Conti, 2019, LB, Wayne (N.J.) De Paul Catholic, committed to Rutgers
-Howard Cross, 2019, DL, Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's Regional, committed to Notre Dame
-Connor Grieco, 2019, ATH, Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's Regional, committed to Rutgers
-Nyquee Hawkins, 2019, DB, Orange, N.J., committed to Virginia Tech
-Ronnie Hickman, 2019, ATH, Wayne (N.J.) De Paul Catholic, committed to Ohio State
-Rahmir Johnson, 2019, RB, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, committed to Nebraska
-Chase Jones, 2019, ATH, Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep, committed to Wake Forest
-Maasai Maynor, 2019, QB, Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep, committed to Navy
-Pat McMurtrie, 2019, OL, Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's Regional, committed to Holy Cross
-Bryce Nelms, 2019, DL, West Orange, N.J., committed to Pittsburgh
-Charles Njoku, 2019, WR, Wayne (N.J.) Wayne Hills, committed to Missouri
-R.J. Oben, 2019, DL, Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep, committed to Duke
-John Olmstead, 2019, OL, Metuchen (N.J.) St. Joseph's, committed to Notre Dame
-Bence Polgar, 2019, OL, Wayne (N.J.) Wayne Hills, committed to Buffalo
-Ta'Quan Roberson, 2019, QB, Wayne (N.J.) De Paul Catholic, committed to Penn State
-Joe Rondi, 2019, DL, Wayne (N.J.) Wayne Hills, committed to Syracuse
-Blerim Rustemi, 2019, OL, Wayne (N.J.) De Paul Catholic, committed to Boston College
-Will Smart, 2019, DL, Morristown (N.J.) Delbarton School, committed to Wake Forest
-Luke Wypler, 2020, OL, Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's Regional, committed to Ohio State
PROSPECTS THAT NEED MORE NATIONAL ATTENTION
-Tahshawn Brinson, 2019, RB, Paramus (N.J.) Paramus Catholic
-Christian Mahogany, 2019, OL, Paramus (N.J.) Paramus Catholic
-Anthony Summey, 2019, RB, Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep
-Ayir Asante, 2019, WR, Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep
-Bryan Felter, 2020, OL, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic
-William Mohan, 2020, ATH, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall Campus
-Myles Bailey, 2020, RB, North Brunswick, N.J.
FUTURE STARS
-Christian Abraham, 2021, DB, Paramus (N.J.) Paramus Catholic
-Tyler Booker, 2022, DL, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic
-Edward Concoran, 2022, ATH, Wayne (N.J.) De Paul Catholic
-Audric Estime, 2021, RB, Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's Regional
-Jaeden Gould, 2022, DB, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic
-Jahzion Haris, 2021, DL, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall Campus
-Justin Jenkins, 2022, DL, Irvington, N.J.
-Keith Miles Jr., 2022, DL, Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep
-Dorian Nowell, 2021, QB, Paramus (N.J.) Paramus Catholic
-Qyaeir Price, 2022, DL, Wayne (N.J.) De Paul Catholic
-George Rooks, 2021, DL, Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep
-Geno VanDemark, 2021, OL, Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's Regional
-Amin Vanover, 2020, DL, Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's Regional
-Moses Walker, 2022, LB, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall Campus
YOU'LL HEAR ABOUT THEM SOON
-Javon Batten, 2021, ATH, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall Campus
-Pat Colicchio, 2021, OL, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic
-Tyler Devera, 2019, TE, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic
-Darelle Ervin, 2021, DB, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall Campus
-Terrell Ford-Callendar, 2019, DB, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall Campus
-Jadye Foxworth, 2022, ATH, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall Campus
-Elijah Fuentes, 2021, DL, Bronx (N.Y.) Cardinal Hayes
-Leon Lowery, 2020, ATH, North Brunswick, N.J.
-Anderson Mack, 2021, OL, Bronx (N.Y.) Cardinal Hayes
-Tywone Malone, 2021, DL, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic
-Marquis Morris, 2019, OL, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic
-Yaseen Murden, 2022, RB, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall Campus
-Luke Sargent, 2022, DT, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall Campus
-Zahir Swann, 2020, WR, Irvington, N.J.
-Zakee Swann, 2020, RB, Irvington, N.J.
-Michael Tetteh, 2020, DL, Bronx (N.Y.) Cardinal Hayes