The first half of the season has come to a close and Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman spent a significant amount of time in New Jersey, Philadelphia and New York City scouting the talent. He is rolling out his findings.

All of these prospects I saw in a game, practice or during the school day and a few of them were extremely impressive. Alabama commit Antonio Alfano is as dominant as they come and should have a ton of success as long as he stays focused and motivated. Missouri commit Charles Njoku should have Tigers fans excited because of his potential to provide an early impact.

Jason Blissett has the look of a prospect that will grow into a defensive tackle and he will become a Miami fan favorite if he can keep his quickness as he gets bigger. Rahmir Johnson will be a great fit in the Nebraska offense. The way he is being used this season doesn't showcase his talents too much but if he can get to the edge there is a pretty good chance he scores.