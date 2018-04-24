CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Osita Ekwonu

FORT MILL, S.C. – The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas took its annual trip to the Charlotte area on Sunday and there were plenty of big time players out there competing. Check out this list of awards that goes beyond the just the MVP awards.

BALL HAWK

This award goes to the defensive back that just seemed to have a knack for find the ball. Cameron Allen made life miserable for quarterbacks throughout the day on Sunday as he baited them into bad throws. NC State commit Jalen Frazier was the runner-up for this award but there were plenty of other deserving candidates as well.

BLACK BELT

Defensive end Shamar McCollum used his hands like he was a martial arts master. His technique has really improved and he did a great job of keeping offensive linemen from getting their hands on him. A close runner-up for this award was 2020 defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones.

BODY GUARD

Parker Moorer won the offensive lineman MVP award because he did the best job protecting the quarterback. He showed very good quickness and made sure he did all he could to stay between the defender and the quarterback. Ikem Ekwonu almost won this award after he had a lot of success at multiple positions on the offensive line.

BUZZWORTHY

Few players came out of Sunday's camp with more buzz than defensive back Cameron Smith. West Virginia is his biggest offer right now but many more should be coming if he continues to perform like he did on Sunday. Smith's size, playmaking abilities, and athleticism made it nearly impossible for wide receivers to get open. Top 100 2020 linebacker Antoine Sampah put on a show on Sunday and won the linebacker MVP. He nearly won this award as well.

DEEP THREAT

There were plenty of receivers that could have won this award but Rivals250 prospect Khafre Brown is a special downfield target. He is a track star and has no problem beating defensive backs on deep routes if he gets a good release off the line of scrimmage.

FUTURE PHENOM

Two current eighth graders nearly stole the show on Sunday. Tight end Jake Johnson was a matchup nightmare and won the large majority of his reps by using his impressive size and speed combination. He was an easy target for quarterbacks. This award could have easily gone to Syveion Ellis. This massive receiver already has a few big offers and he had no problem out-running defenders or using his strength to beat them.

HELLO WORLD

Remember this name: DeMonte Capehart. This 2020 defensive lineman does not have any offers yet but the 6-foot-4, 263-pounder has the potential to be one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the Carolinas next year. Capehart easily won the defensive line MVP award after showing his surprising quickness and an extensive arsenal of pass rushing moves. Wide receiver Jordan Medley could have won this award as well.

HOT FLASHES

This award went to a player that had some very impressive plays but was also invisible at times. Wide receiver Ali Jennings out of Virginia made some outstanding plays over the middle and down the field but there were other times when he had some difficulties creating separation. Linebacker Ethan West looked very good during the cat-and-mouse drills early in the day but was more up and down during one-on-ones.

MIGHTY MOUSE

An explosive offensive weapon, 2020 prospect Lamareon James has the skillset of an all-purpose back. He has great speed and did a nice job getting open on crossing routes for his quarterbacks. Freshman running back Evan Pryor is very similar to James and could also fit here.

QUIET ASSASSIN

Just going about your business and making big plays will earn you this award. Rivals250 linebacker Osita Ekwonu is a no-brainer here. He was outstanding in the cat-and-mouse drills and made some impressive pass break-ups in one-on-ones. There was no celebrating from him. He is the type of prospect that will do exactly what he is supposed to do and move onto the next play. Rivals250 Florida State quarterback commit Sam Howell was the same way.

RISING STAR

To earn this award a player must be an upperclassman that is going to see an uptick in his recruitment. Virginia linebacker Dean Ferguson is the winner here. He is a big, lean linebacker with the athleticism of a safety. Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Rutgers are his biggest offers at this point but more schools would be wise to jump on him. Three-star wide receiver Jalen Jennings would also be a good choice here. A crisp route-runner, Virginia Tech is the only school to have offered him.

SHUT'EM DOWN

Defensive back MVP Cameron Roseman-Sinclair was extremely impressive and won the award in tight battle. The way he was able to win his reps with his safety skillset was too hard to overlook. Defensive back Shyheim Battle was one of a number of players that could have won this award also.

SMOOTH OPERATOR

Crisp routes, a smooth stride and attention to details will win you this award. Wisconsin wide receiver commit Nolan Groulx, the wide receiver MVP from Sunday, certainly fits that description. Groulx's overall speed won't blow defenders away at the next level but his quickness, strong cuts and outstanding route running skills earned him this award. Not far behind him here was 2020 top 100 wide receiver Porter Rooks.

THE BLENDER

The award goes to wide receiver Jordan Medley for faking out defenders in open space and doing an excellent job of making defenders miss. What was really impressive was that he was so good at this and is 6-foot-3. Possessing that kind of ability at that size isn't very common. Running back MVP Jordan Houston was a close runner-up for this award.

TOUGH GUY

The offensive line group featured some of the biggest prospects at the camp and it's only fitting that one of them would win this award. Virginia Tech commit Jesse Hanson brought that attitude to the field and showed that he is the type of player that plays until the echo of the whistle. Also from Virginia, 2020 offensive lineman Altrique Barlow showed that tough guy attitude as well.

WILD MAN

This award is pretty self explanatory and there is no other player that could have won this award after watching four-star West Virginia linebacker commit Lee Kpogba compete on Sunday. Kpogba has added more muscle mass but kept his athleticism and speed so that he could run around the field ... like a wild man. Defensive lineman Immanuel Hickman showed the attitude and aggressiveness that could have won this award too.

YOUNG GUN

Freshman DC Tabscott's performance drew rave reviews from everybody that kept a close eye on the quarterbacks. He still has plenty of time to develop physically but he threw a very nice ball and wide receivers really liked how he was consistently accurate. Big-time 2020 quarterback Luke Doty was also very impressive and could have easily won this award.