Four-star RB Ramon Brown previews today's commitment announcement

Brown broke down where each contender stands heading into the big announcement.

Ramon Brown had a busy June and now he is getting ready to take the next step in his recruitment. The four-star running back out of Midlothian (Va.) Manchester finished up his official visits last month and has taken some time to think before announcing his commitment at 5 p.m. ET today.

"I enjoyed each visit," Brown said. "Maryland was nice. They have great facilities and great coaches. It was just fun overall. It was a family environment.

"Penn State has a big stadium and great coaches," he said. "It was great to talk to coach Franklin and coach Seider. I met a lot of new people there.

"Virginia Tech is home," said Brown. "I've been there plenty of times and I enjoyed my weekend up there for sure. They have to total package.

"At West Virginia, coach Brown and coach Scott are really cool people," he said. "They brought us over their house and we chatted it up a couple times, played basketball, and went out on the lake. It was really nice there."

"Coach Beamer and coach Hardesty at South Carolina kept it real the whole weekend I was there," Brown said. "It was very nice as soon as we got there. It was a great time."