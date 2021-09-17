Four-star Mike Nwoko beginning to take visits
Mike Nwoko came in at No. 102 in our recent 2023 Rivals150 update. This makes the 6-foot-9 center the eighth-ranked center in his class.
With the type of notoriety the Burlington (N.C.) School post player has already gained he has a number of programs who are after his services.
"I have offers from Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Houston, Siena, ECU, South Florida and Harvard. I am in regular contact with all of them right now. I visited Wake Forest earlier this week, and recently I visited Virginia Tech and Elon too,” Nwoko said.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Wake Forest: “I they have a great staff and beautiful facilities; they have a good basketball history too. I like their coach, coach (Steve) Forbes there.”
Virginia Tech: “I had a good time there, learned a lot about the coaches and the history of the program there. They have a great coach in Mike Young there.”
Elon: “I know coach Mike (Schrage) is working hard to get the program up. It is close by and really pretty over there.”
"I visited South Carolina two weeks ago, I am planning on going to Houston on an official in October.”
*****
WHAT'S NEXT?
“I am looking for a great environment overall, great coaching staff, great people. I want to go to a place where I can make an impact quickly," Nwoko said.
*****
RIVALS' REACTION
Nwoko is a strong, lengthy, and powerful post player. His greatest attribute is probably that he knows what, and who, he is as a player. Nwoko is an explosive leaper and a good rebounder. He can set a screen and dive to the rim or play with his heels on the baseline. He is rounding out his offensive game as he does have natural touch, and things are slowing down for him a bit. There is a lot to like here for this no-nonsense big who enjoys the tough guy stuff.